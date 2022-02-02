Mumbai: 30-year-old killed after assailants attack at Mahim beach; police register murder case

The Mahim police are investigating the murder case of a 30-year-old man who was allegedly killed and found near the Mahim beach. The Mahim police have registered a murder case and are investigating the matter.

According to the police, the deceased went to Mahim beach along with his girlfriend on Tuesday at midnight. The girl complainant who was also injured in the incident claimed that it was at around 2:30 am, when two assailants came and tried to molest the girl and attacked them with a sharp knife when they tried to resist. "After we reached the spot we found the man lying in a pool of blood. He was shifted to Sion hospital where doctors declared him dead. The girl too is admitted and is under trauma undergoing treatment. We have registered a case on the statement of the girl who is undergoing treatment at Sion hospital," said a police officer.

The Mahim police have registered a murder case and the crime branch sleuths are parallely investigating the matter.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:20 PM IST