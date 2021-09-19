Mumbai: 3 pose as naxals, demand Rs 50L from doctor

The city crime branch has arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly threatening a 76-year-old doctor with dire consequences and demanding Rs 50 lakh. The accused had claimed to be Naxals, the police said.

The arrested have been identified as Bhaishakhi Biswas (21), Modh Hayat Shaha (45), and Vikrant Kirat (50). According to the police, the trio was in need of money. Shaha lived in the same vicinity as the doctor. So he was aware of her financial status. The accused hatched the plan by watching extortion videos on YouTube.

According to the police, the doctor runs a clinic at Pandurang Wadi in Goregaon (E). On Wednesday, a burkha-clad woman delivered a sealed envelope to a pharmacy owned by the doctors nephew which was next to her clinic. The doctor had not opened the envelope till late at night. However, when he opened it, he was shocked to find a threatening letter.

The letterhead had mentioned the name of an organization, 'Lal Salam' (red salute), and was signed by one S K Madore. In the letter, the accused had demanded Rs 50 lakh. If they failed to do so, then the doctor and his son would face dire consequences. The doctor immediately approached the Vanrai police who registered an offence under Sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The crime branch, unit 12, also conducted a parallel investigation and zeroed in on the accused. First, the crime branch sleuths arrested Biswas from Navi Mumbai. The other two were nabbed subsequently.

“All the three were in need of money and had hatched the plan after watching YouTube videos,” said deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Datta Nalawade.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:56 AM IST