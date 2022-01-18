Mumbai: 3 naval personnel die in explosion onboard INS Ranvir

In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir. The ship's crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control. No major material damage has been reported.

INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since Nov 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly. A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:26 PM IST