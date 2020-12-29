Mumbai: 3 more UK returnees test COVID-19 positive; BMC bid to ferret out recent arrivals

Mumbai: To prevent the spread of the new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has instructed all ward officers, residential societies and private hospitals to keep it informed about any patients or society members who have returned from the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

So far 2,600 passengers have been contacted, of whom 1,200 have undergone the RT-PCR test. Civic officials said they are closely monitoring each passenger and special arrangements have been made for Covid-positive patients at the Seven Hills hospital, Marol.

Civic officials said the state government has handed over to them details of passengers having returned to Mumbai between November 25 and December 28 and health officials are tracking them.

3 more UK returnees positive

Meanwhile, three more United Kingdom returnees were found to be Covid-19 positive in Mumbai on Tuesday, taking the total number of such passengers to 15 so far. However, civic officials said they were yet to trace these three passengers and find out whether they were based in Mumbai or not.

"We have accessed the records of the incoming passengers and are now trying to find out whether they are presently in Mumbai or in any other part of Maharashtra," BMC Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare told The Free Press Journal.

Meanwhile, 416 of the 934 passengers who arrived in Mumbai from Europe and Middle East this week were being quarantined at city hotels in Mumbai.