Mumbai: 3 Metro corridors, cost Rs 19,080 crore

Mumbai: Eyeing voters of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region, which has 60 seats in the Assembly, the state government on Tuesday approved three corridors – Metro 10, 11 and 12 -- to serve the densely populated Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

This will facilitate better connectivity of Kalyan, Thane and Mira Bhayander with Mumbai. The decision is also expected to impact real estate prices in these areas.

But more important, political observers feel it will reap political dividends for the saffron combine and the decision could impact at least 60 Assembly seats. But the biggest takeaway for Mumbaikar is, now all key suburbs and towns will be connected with each other via Metro.

The three corridors would add 50 km to the Mumbai Metro rail network at an estimated cost of Rs 19,080 crore. The three corridors are - Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk in Mira Road (Metro 10 corridor), Wadala to GPO in south Mumbai (Metro 11 corridor) and the longest, Kalyan to Taloja in Thane and Raigad districts (Metro-12 corridor).

Wadala to GPO in South Mumbai (Metro-11) will cover 12.774 km, including Wadala RTO, Ganesh Nagar, BPT Hospital (Elevated), Sewri Metro, Hay Bundar, Coal Bundar, Darukhana, Wadi Bundar, Clock Tower, Carnac Bundar and CSMT Metro (all underground).

This project will also help areas being re-developed by Mumbai Port trust. This project is an extension of Metro 4, which conne-cts Wadala to Kasarwadawali (Thane) and Metro 4-A, which connects Kasarwada-wali (Thane) to Gaimukh in Mira Road.

The project is expected to be completed till March 2026 and the cost will be Rs 8,739 crores. Completion of Metro 11, Metro 4 and Metro 4 A is expected to benefit around 17 lakh commuters.

Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk in Mira Road, the Metro-10 corridor, will be of 9.209 km and is proposed to be built at a cost of Rs 4,476 crore. The stations on this route will be Gaimukh, Gaimukh Reti Bundar, Versova Chaar Phata, Kashi Mira, Shivaji Chowk. The project is expected to be completed by March 2022.

Longest Metro Corridor

The Metro-12 corridor will cover 25 km and cost Rs 5,865 crore. The stations on this corridor are APMC Kalyan, Ganesh Nagar, Pisawali Gaon, Golvali, Dombivli MIDC, Sa Gaon, Sonar Pada, Manpada, Hadutane, Kole Gaon, Nilje Gaon, Wadavali, Bale, Vaklan, Turbhe, Pisawe Depot, Pisawe and Taloja.

This will help to boost development and urbanisation of small villages in Kalyan tehsil of Thane and Panvel tehsil of Raigad districts. It will also enhance availability of affordable houses in the small town and villages.

The project will also connect Kalyan, Dombivali, Navi Mumbai, Taloja Industrial estate and Navi Mumbai Airport with each other. It is expected to be completed by March 2024.