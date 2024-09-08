 Mumbai: 3 Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Kurla (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 3 Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Kurla (Video)

Mumbai: 3 Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Kurla (Video)

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the trapped people have been rescued safely and the fire is now under control. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, an official said.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Major Fire Breaks Out In Kurla | Screengrab from X video

 Three people were injured after a fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai's Kurla area, an official said.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the trapped people have been rescued safely and the fire is now under control. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, an official said.

Visuals From The Area

Read Also
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At 14-Storey Times Tower In Lower Parel’s Kamala Mills Compound, No...
article-image

"Three people were injured after a fire broke out in a building in the Kurla area. The trapped people have been rescued safely and the fire is now under control. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained," (BMC) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi: Metro Train Stops As Girl Runs On Track Near Rajendra Nagar Station In Alleged Suicide Attempt; Rescue VIDEO Goes Viral
Delhi: Metro Train Stops As Girl Runs On Track Near Rajendra Nagar Station In Alleged Suicide Attempt; Rescue VIDEO Goes Viral
'Allah Ka Shukar Hai': Reem Sameer Updates Fans About Her Tragic Accident (PHOTOS)
'Allah Ka Shukar Hai': Reem Sameer Updates Fans About Her Tragic Accident (PHOTOS)
WATCH: Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Attacked By Fan With A Shoe During Live Concert In London
WATCH: Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Attacked By Fan With A Shoe During Live Concert In London
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bollywood Celebs Arrive In Style At Shilpa Shetty House For Ganapati Bappa Darshan
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bollywood Celebs Arrive In Style At Shilpa Shetty House For Ganapati Bappa Darshan

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 3 Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Kurla (Video)

Mumbai: 3 Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Kurla (Video)

Drowning Glory – Who Cares For Rising Sea Levels!

Drowning Glory – Who Cares For Rising Sea Levels!

Maharashtra: Relief For Marathwada As Jayakwadi Dam Reaches Full Capacity, Lakes Supplying Water To...

Maharashtra: Relief For Marathwada As Jayakwadi Dam Reaches Full Capacity, Lakes Supplying Water To...

Mumbai: Ghatkopar Police Issues Notice To Sanitorium Lane Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal Over Vinesh...

Mumbai: Ghatkopar Police Issues Notice To Sanitorium Lane Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal Over Vinesh...

Speaker Rahul Narvekar Downplays Discord In Mahayuti Amid Minister Gulabrao Patil's Criticism Of...

Speaker Rahul Narvekar Downplays Discord In Mahayuti Amid Minister Gulabrao Patil's Criticism Of...