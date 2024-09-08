Mumbai: 3 Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Kurla (Video)

Three people were injured after a fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai's Kurla area, an official said.
As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the trapped people have been rescued safely and the fire is now under control. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, an official said.
Visuals From The Area
"Three people were injured after a fire broke out in a building in the Kurla area. The trapped people have been rescued safely and the fire is now under control. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained," (BMC) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
