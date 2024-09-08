Mumbai: 3 Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Kurla (Video)

Major Fire Breaks Out In Kurla | Screengrab from X video

Three people were injured after a fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai's Kurla area, an official said.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the trapped people have been rescued safely and the fire is now under control. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, an official said.

Visuals From The Area

KURLA: A sudden cloud of smoke. Possibly a residential fire in a building near Kurla. Entire nehru nagar in smoke. #kurla @mumbaimatterz @MumbaiLiveNews @MTPHereToHelp pic.twitter.com/gMk25wc1Bz — Madhur Nigam (@madhur8594) September 7, 2024

"Three people were injured after a fire broke out in a building in the Kurla area. The trapped people have been rescued safely and the fire is now under control. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained," (BMC) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.