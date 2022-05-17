Mumbai: 3 held for robbing man after befriending him on gay dating app in Chembur

The RCF police have arrested three persons for allegedly robbing a 27-year-old businessman after befriending him on a gay dating application. One of the accused, said the police, had called the victim to meet him in order to have a physical relationship and then the accused and his associates robbed the victim. The police have seized ten mobile phones totally worth Rs 2.71 lakh from the accused persons, hinting that the accused could have duped more people using the said modus-operandi.

Those arrested have been identified as Chembur residents Afzal Shaikh (20), Naresh Sangam (19) and Rajesh Das (20).

According to the police, the complainant in the case is a resident of Mankhurd. On May 02, one of the accused had contacted the victim through a gay dating website. The accused then called the victim to Mysore Colony in Chembur on the pretext of having a physical relationship. When the victim met the accused, he took the victim to a place where his associates were already present. The accused persons then assaulted the victim and robbed cash Rs 1000 from the victim.

The victim then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter. The police had registered a case on charges of punishment for robbery, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and common intention against unknown persons and began their probe. Based on reliable information and technical intelligence, the police team managed to locate the suspects from Mhada Colony and Vashi Naka areas and apprehended them, police said.

On May 14, JJ Marg police had arrested Mumbra resident, Natiq Naushad Shaikh (21), mastermind of a gang that was instrumental in targeting victims on gay dating application and dupe them. The fraud came to light after the gang had targeted a senior doctor. The arrested accused had met the doctor on the application, he then called the doctor to meet at a secluded place on April 28 and then he along with his aides, assaulted the doctor, stole his iPhone and took his wallet. The victim managed to escape and lodge a complaint with the police.

