Mumbai: 3 Booked For Kidnapping Andheri Driver, Demanding ₹2 Lakh Ransom

Mumbai: The MIDC Police on October 31 registered an FIR against three individuals for allegedly kidnapping a man and demanding ransom.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Hadnamrao Bishnoi (35), a resident of Andheri East, works as a driver for a cylinder delivery vehicle.

On August 26, at around 9:30 a.m, Bishnoi was standing in front of Uttam Dhaba with his pickup vehicle for cylinder delivery when three individuals took the keys to his vehicle, forced him into their car against his will, and took him to Picnic Point in Aarey Colony.

There, they allegedly threatened him and extorted Rs 83,000 online. They also contacted his friend Mulchand, from whom they took Rs 50,000 in cash and Rs 12,000 online.

Again, on October 31, at around 9:30 a.m., while Bishnoi was going to Marol to deliver cylinders through the alley next to Holy Family School, the same three individuals kidnapped him along with his vehicle. They took him to an area known as Three Buildings, Filterpada, Aarey Colony Road, Andheri East, and once again threatened him. They forced him to hand over Rs 1,300 in cash and demanded that his brother Sagar Bishnoi pay Rs 2 lakh for his release.

The accused have been identified as Rehan Shaikh, Rupesh Yadav, and Amit Mirza.