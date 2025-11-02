 Mumbai: 3 Booked For Kidnapping Andheri Driver, Demanding ₹2 Lakh Ransom
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 3 Booked For Kidnapping Andheri Driver, Demanding ₹2 Lakh Ransom

Mumbai: 3 Booked For Kidnapping Andheri Driver, Demanding ₹2 Lakh Ransom

The MIDC Police have registered an FIR against Rehan Shaikh, Rupesh Yadav, and Amit Mirza for twice kidnapping Andheri-based driver Hadnamrao Bishnoi. The accused allegedly abducted him in August and again on October 31, threatening him and extorting over ₹1.4 lakh through cash and online payments while demanding an additional ₹2 lakh ransom for his release.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 3 Booked For Kidnapping Andheri Driver, Demanding ₹2 Lakh Ransom | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The MIDC Police on October 31 registered an FIR against three individuals for allegedly kidnapping a man and demanding ransom.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Hadnamrao Bishnoi (35), a resident of Andheri East, works as a driver for a cylinder delivery vehicle.

On August 26, at around 9:30 a.m, Bishnoi was standing in front of Uttam Dhaba with his pickup vehicle for cylinder delivery when three individuals took the keys to his vehicle, forced him into their car against his will, and took him to Picnic Point in Aarey Colony.

There, they allegedly threatened him and extorted Rs 83,000 online. They also contacted his friend Mulchand, from whom they took Rs 50,000 in cash and Rs 12,000 online.

FPJ Shorts
IND W vs SA W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Excited Fans Don India Jerseys, Wave Flags Outside DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai ; Pics
IND W vs SA W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Excited Fans Don India Jerseys, Wave Flags Outside DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai ; Pics
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi To Raise Northeast University Issues In Parliament
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi To Raise Northeast University Issues In Parliament
King FIRST Look: Shah Rukh Khan Unleashes Rugged Avatar With Silver Hair, Bloodied Face & Shades Of Jawan Meets Animal– VIDEO
King FIRST Look: Shah Rukh Khan Unleashes Rugged Avatar With Silver Hair, Bloodied Face & Shades Of Jawan Meets Animal– VIDEO
Donald Trump Hails ‘Great’ Meeting With Xi Jinping, Announces One-Year US-China Trade Pact Cutting Tariffs
Donald Trump Hails ‘Great’ Meeting With Xi Jinping, Announces One-Year US-China Trade Pact Cutting Tariffs
Read Also
Powai Hostage Incident: 'I Thought It Was A Movie Scene,' Says First Witness Who Informed Police
article-image

Again, on October 31, at around 9:30 a.m., while Bishnoi was going to Marol to deliver cylinders through the alley next to Holy Family School, the same three individuals kidnapped him along with his vehicle. They took him to an area known as Three Buildings, Filterpada, Aarey Colony Road, Andheri East, and once again threatened him. They forced him to hand over Rs 1,300 in cash and demanded that his brother Sagar Bishnoi pay Rs 2 lakh for his release.

The accused have been identified as Rehan Shaikh, Rupesh Yadav, and Amit Mirza.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Not Lights On Mumbai’s Coastal Road, Safety Concerns Surface Among Motorists - Video

Not Lights On Mumbai’s Coastal Road, Safety Concerns Surface Among Motorists - Video

Thane Court Sentences Tuition Teacher To 3 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting 3...

Thane Court Sentences Tuition Teacher To 3 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting 3...

128 Victims, ₹101 Crore Lost: Mumbai Police Launch Drive Against ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud To...

128 Victims, ₹101 Crore Lost: Mumbai Police Launch Drive Against ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud To...

Mumbai: 3 Booked For Kidnapping Andheri Driver, Demanding ₹2 Lakh Ransom

Mumbai: 3 Booked For Kidnapping Andheri Driver, Demanding ₹2 Lakh Ransom

Mumbai: 61-Year-Old Man Acquitted After 38 Years In 1986 Hashish Case Due To Lack Of Evidence

Mumbai: 61-Year-Old Man Acquitted After 38 Years In 1986 Hashish Case Due To Lack Of Evidence