Mumbai: 3 booked for duping Gulf citizens via fake call centre |

The Bangur Nagar police have busted a bogus call centre where internet calls were being made to citizens of Gulf countries to defraud them under the pretext of getting their money invested in forex trade, currency and commodity trading. So far, the probe has revealed that at least 100 people were duped to the tune of Rs20 lakh by the fraudsters. Three persons have been booked so far.



The complainant in the case is police constable Rajendra Galve, who received information on Wednesday that people working in a call centre situated along Link Road in Malad West, had been making internet calls to citizens of Gulf countries. The callers claimed to be experts in forex trade, currency and commodity trading and duped them by inducing them into making investments.



The information further revealed that the victims were made to send money into “trading accounts” with the assurance that trading would start in 24-48 hours after which the fraudsters would usurp their money.



A police team raided the call centre and questioned the manager present at the spot. The manager informed the police that the call centre had a tie-up with a website that would advertise about forex, currency and commodity trading. If anyone would click on the weblink, it would seek and register their details. At the same time, an alert would be sent to the call centre, from where internet calls would be made to the person, asking him to make an investment, police said.



The victims would be asked to make a minimum currency credit of US$200 which would be usurped and since the calls were made through VOIP, the victims would not know where the calls came originated. The police have registered a case and seized eight computer hard disks, a pen drive, three cell phones and one computer set for investigation.