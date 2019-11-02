Mumbai: 3 booked for assaulting a Kalyan man

Thane: An offence has been registered against three persons for allegedly kidnapping a man and beating him up after tying him to an electric pole at Kalyan in the Thane, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Nikhil Patekar, Bhurya alias Rohit and Sachin Ghorpade, an official said. Patekar, a money lender, had allegedly lent Rs 20,000 to the victim at 20% monthly interest. The victim could not repay the loan and the interest amount.

The trio allegedly came to the victim’s house late on Wednesday night, forced him onto a two-wheeler and drove him to a spot near Joshi Baug Hindi School in Kalyan Taluka.

They tied him to an electric pole and assaulted him with a leather belt and bamboo sticks. No arrest has been made so far, he said.