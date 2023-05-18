 Mumbai: 3 arrested for breaking into house, stealing valuables worth ₹4.12 lakh
The three accused are residents of Sion-Dharavi areas.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 12:49 AM IST
Mumbai: The Bandra police have arrested two women and a man for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing valuable items including cash worth Rs 4.12 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

The three accused identified as Nirmala Kamble, 36, Gulzar Sheikh, 40, and Anisha Sheikh, 45, are residents of Sion-Dharavi areas.

The primary accused, Kamble, worked as a house help at the victim’s house and made the masterplan of robbery along with her two acquaintances. She made a duplicate key of their house and safety lock using the original while she worked there, police said.

