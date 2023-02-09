Mumbai: 2 held for stalking, eve-teasing; 1 absconding | Representative Photo

Mumbai: Two men have been arrested for stalking and eve-teasing an 18-year-old college student. The NM Joshi Marg police said the girl had stopped at an eatery outside Lower Parel station on her way home from college on Saturday. Soon a youth standing near the hotel moved closer with two of his friends and started eve-teasing her. “They started pointing at her and said they liked her, asking her to say she liked them back,” said an officer.

The girl panicked and left but the trio started following her. She then told people around about the situation, after which two of the boys were nabbed while the third managed to escape. The main suspect works as a cook in a hotel.

Meanwhile, a police officer said the trio had been stalking the girl since 2018 and were pressuring her to accept the main suspect's proposal.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)