Mumbai: 29-Year-Old Candidate Booked For Allegedly Cheating In Bombay High Court Associate Exam, 12 Handwritten Slips Seized

Matunga Police have booked a 29-year-old candidate after examination authorities allegedly found handwritten slips in his possession during the recruitment test | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: The Matunga police have registered an FIR against a 29-year-old candidate for allegedly cheating during the Bombay High Court Associate recruitment examination held at Raja Shivaji Vidyalaya in Dadar on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sachin Sanjay Pawar, a resident of ITI Road, Satara. According to the FIR, Pawar was allegedly found copying during the written examination.

Candidate Allegedly Found Copying

The complainant, E.B. Shivkumar, 59, is serving as an Additional Registrar (O.S.) with the Bombay High Court. He had been deputed by the Secretary, Recruitment Examination, to supervise the examination centre at Raja Shivaji Vidyalaya, Dadar East, Mumbai, where the examination was conducted from 11 am to 2 pm on September 6, 2026.

According to the police, at around 11.30 am, supervisor Pandhari Tulshiram Gote, an OSD attached to the Bombay High Court's Registrar's Office, noticed Pawar allegedly copying in Hall No. 316. Gote subsequently submitted a written report to Chief Conductor A.B. Sharma (Registrar Inspection-01).

The FIR states that 12 slips containing handwritten material in English related to the examination were allegedly found in Pawar's possession. The slips were seized by the authorities.

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Case Registered Under Two Sections

Following the incident, Chief Conductor Sharma instructed Shivkumar in writing to lodge a police complaint against the candidate. Based on Shivkumar's complaint, Matunga police have registered a case against Pawar under Section 7 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act and Section 318(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police are conducting further investigation into the matter.

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