Mumbai: 28-year-old-man arrested for selling fake driving licenses

A 28-year-old-man was recently arrested for allegedly selling fake driving license while 19 blank cards embedded with PVC chip along with a printer were also seized from his possession, stated the city crime branch. According to the crime branch officials, they received specific information that the accused Prakash Bhosale, a resident of Chembur, sells bogus driving licences.

Subsequently, they laid a trap and sent a decoy customer to Bhosale, who gave passport size photographs along with some money for getting a fake driving licence.

Last week, when Bhosale came to deliver it, he was apprehended by the crime branch officials. Following his questioning, he was booked under the Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to cheating and forgery. Further investigation is on.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 09:39 AM IST