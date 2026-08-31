Mumbai: 28-Tonne Benzene Tanker Develops Leak On Mahul Road In Chembur, Emergency Operation Launched; No Injuries Reported

Emergency teams contained a benzene leak from a tanker near Mysore Colony in Chembur East on Monday evening | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 31, 2026: A tanker carrying around 28 tonnes of benzene developed a leak near Mysore Colony on Mahul Road, close to the Monorail station in Chembur East, on Monday evening, prompting an emergency response by civic and other authorities. No injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.

Benzene Leak Triggers Response

The incident was reported to the BMC Disaster Management Cell at around 8.12 pm. Benzene, a colourless and highly flammable liquid hydrocarbon, was leaking from the tanker, following which emergency measures were initiated to contain the situation.

As part of the response, the chemical was transferred from the affected tanker into an empty tanker. Officials said the decanting operation was completed successfully by around 10.20 pm.

Both tankers were subsequently being moved to the BPCL refinery premises. A 500-metre safety cordon was maintained around the affected area as a precaution while the tankers were being shifted.

Road Washed, Traffic Restored

Emergency personnel remained deployed at the site and continued to monitor the situation throughout the operation. The affected stretch of road was also washed with jet water as a precautionary measure, an official said.

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Traffic in the area was restored after the operation, and the situation was normalised by late Monday night. No injuries were reported in connection with the leak. The circumstances leading to the benzene leak are yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

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