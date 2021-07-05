Mumbai: 27-year-old woman extorts Rs 1.5 crore from businessman, arrested

Mumbai: The Kala-Chowki police have arrested a 27-year-old woman for extorting Rs 1.50 crore from a businessman. The police said the accused woman threatened the businessman about circulating his nude pictures on social networking sites and took the amount. The police are in search of her husband who is also involved in the crime.

The police said the complainant, a 40-year-old man, resides in Swan mill compound area of Sewri. The complainant claims in 2017 he came in touch with Rinku Singh 27, a bar girl in Grant road.

"She alleged about getting into this business, as her husband had health issues. Gaining her trust the two befriended and were in continuous touch. The accused claimed that his cold drink was intoxicated, which made him pass out. When he woke up, he saw himself in naked state and left the place. After a few days Singh contacted the complainant requesting to meet. She showed him his naked pictures, and the scared victim requested to delete the pictures. While, Singh started demanding cash from him in return", said a police officer.

The police said Rinku Singh kept demanding cash repeatedly over months. "Getting frustrated with the regular demand. The victim informed his wife about the demand. The couple tried to counsel Singh to delete the pictures. But she did not stop. In the last three years, Singh extorted cash amounting to Rs 1.50 crore", a police officer said.

The businessman then approached the Kalachowki police on Friday and registered a case under section 383, 384, 328, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Anand Mulay, senior police inspector, Kala-chowki police station confirmed about a case being registered. "We have arrested Rinku and are in search of her husband who was also involved in the case," added Mulay.