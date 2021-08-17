Mumbai: 27-year-old lady cop posted with CISF dies by suicide

Advertisement

Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman police constable posted with CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence on Monday.

The police said the incident took place on August 16, Monday in-between 10am to 2pm at CISF bachelor hostel in sector-7. "The woman constable from Uttar Pradesh had locked her room from inside. With the help of an nylon rope she hanged herself on the angel and committed suicide. She was sent for further post mortem at Sion hospital," said a police officer.

The police during investigation found the woman was married, but was staying alone in the bachelor hostel. "Her husband was trying to call, but was not receiving any response to his call. He then contacted her colleagues who reached the residence to find her hanging. The family of the deceased allegedly claims she had some psychiatric disorder and was undergoing treatment through a psychologist. The reason behind the suicide is yet unclear," said the police officer from Antophill police station

The Antophill police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the matter to check if any foul play.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:02 PM IST