Mumbai: 25-yr-old rider nabbed after speeding over minor

The Vitthalwadi police in Ulhasnagar have arrested a 25-year-old bike-borne man for running over a four-year-old girl on Friday when she was playing near her residence. The victim, Ishita Gautam, succumbed to her injuries on Monday. The accused, Ajay Bhange, has been booked for rash driving and negligence.

The girl’s father, Ashok Gautam, is a watchman with the Buddhabhushan building at Subhash Tekdi. As per a police official, the motorcycle went over her body. She was shifted to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar and later to KEM hospital in Mumbai, given her grievous injuries.

A team was formed by the Vitthalwadi police to trace the accused after local corporator Jyoti Mane and the residents of the area led a protest announcing that they will not perform the last rites till the arrest.

The police have registered a case under sections 304 (A), 279 of the Indian Penal Code, and various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. The accused was produced in court on Tuesday, said senior police inspector Kanhaiya Thorat.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 07:28 AM IST