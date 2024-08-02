Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Delivery Man Blackmailed For ₹1 Lakh By Extortionist Who Stole His Phone And Threatened To Leak Private Videos | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 25-year-old delivery man, Ajay Kumar Jha, lost his mobile phone and subsequently received a call from an unknown number demanding Rs1 lakh.

The caller claimed to have obtained private videos of Jha and his wife from the phone and threatened to make them viral. Vanrai police have registered a case of extortion against the accused, Ahmad Khan alias Noor Khan, on August 1.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Jha, lives in Goregaon (East) and works as a delivery man with Zomato. He owned a Poco M2 smartphone. On July 3, while working in Andheri (West), someone stole his mobile phone. Jha subsequently filed a complaint at Amboli police station.

On July 27, around 11.30am, Jha received a call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as Ahmad Khan alias Noor Khan and claimed to have found private videos of Jha and his wife. Khan demanded Rs1 lakh and threatened to release the videos if Jha did not comply. Khan repeatedly called Jha, pressing for payment.

On July 30, Khan arranged to meet Jha near Vakola police station. During the meeting, Khan showed Jha the videos and claimed to have sent copies to a friend. Khan threatened that if Jha did not pay, he would sell the videos to someone and would receive Rs2 lakh. Jha promised to arrange the money and asked for 10 days.

Unable to obtain the money, Jha approached the police. Initially, the police refused to take his complaint because the lost mobile case had been filed at Amboli. However, the Vanrai police eventually registered a case against Ahmad Khan alias Noor Khan under Section 308 (2) (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.