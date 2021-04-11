Mumbai: 226 people booked for lockdown violations on first day of 'strict-lockdown'

The Mumbai Police booked 226 people for breaking lockdown norms on Saturday the first day of 'strict-lockdown'. Amidst the worsening pandemic situation, a night curfew on weekdays and a 'strict-lockdown' from Friday 8 pm till Monday 7 am has been imposed in the city.

On Saturday itself, the Mumbai police registered total 98 offences of lockdown violations, of them most of cases were of not wearing mask. As per per the figures released by Mumbai police 37 cases were of not wearing mask while 21 shops were booked for opening during the 'strict lockdown'. The police also booked 8 hotel establishments for violating norms on Saturday while 10 case of escaping from quarantine were registered against coronavirus patients.

On Saturday alone the traffic police penalise 905 motorist for various violations and seized 13 vehicles.

The city police penalised 1515 people for not wearing mask on Saturday. Since February 20 the city police have started penalising people for not wearing mask. So far the police have penalised 2,73,782 people for not wearing mask and collected Rs 5.47 crore in fine. Half the fine amount will go to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for fight against COVID19 while the remaining half will go towards police welfare.

The city police are registering offences of lockdown violations since March 20 last year when the first lockdown was imposed in the city. Since March 20 last year, the city police have so far registered 29,447 offence of lockdown violations and booed 59,865 people till Saturday.