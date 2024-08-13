Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested In Rajasthan For Defrauding Woman Of ₹18,000 Via Google Pay; Granted Police Custody Till August 16 | Representative Image

Mumbai: Dilshad Juber Khan, a 22-year-old, was arrested by D B Marg police from Rajasthan's Jurhar village for allegedly cheating a woman for Rs 18,000.

According to police, a woman filed a complaint alleging that she was defrauded by an unknown caller who claimed to be a friend of her father. The caller informed her that her father had instructed him to transfer money to her bank account.

The caller further fabricated a message indicating that an excess amount had been credited to her account and requested her to return the extra amount via Google Pay. Later, the complainant transferred ₹18,000 through Google Pay, resulting in her being defrauded.

The investigation revealed that the suspect was residing in Jurhara village, Rajasthan. On August 8, 2024, a police team was dispatched to Rajasthan and utilizing technical and local assistance, the team conducted a successful operation and arrested the accused.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed the crime. The accused was charged under sections 419 and 420 of the IPC, along with sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. The accused was produced before the court and was granted police custody till August 16.