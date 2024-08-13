 Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested In Rajasthan For Defrauding Woman Of ₹18,000 Via Google Pay; Granted Police Custody Till August 16
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested In Rajasthan For Defrauding Woman Of ₹18,000 Via Google Pay; Granted Police Custody Till August 16

Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested In Rajasthan For Defrauding Woman Of ₹18,000 Via Google Pay; Granted Police Custody Till August 16

A woman filed a complaint alleging that she was defrauded by an unknown caller who claimed to be a friend of her father. The caller informed her that her father had instructed him to transfer money to her bank account.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested In Rajasthan For Defrauding Woman Of ₹18,000 Via Google Pay; Granted Police Custody Till August 16 | Representative Image

Mumbai: Dilshad Juber Khan, a 22-year-old, was arrested by D B Marg police from Rajasthan's Jurhar village for allegedly cheating a woman for Rs 18,000.

According to police, a woman filed a complaint alleging that she was defrauded by an unknown caller who claimed to be a friend of her father. The caller informed her that her father had instructed him to transfer money to her bank account.

FPJ Shorts
Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K
Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K
SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside
SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside
Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids
Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids
Is Your Desk Job A Threat To Your Heart Health? 5 Ways To Stay Active During Your Everyday Shift
Is Your Desk Job A Threat To Your Heart Health? 5 Ways To Stay Active During Your Everyday Shift

The caller further fabricated a message indicating that an excess amount had been credited to her account and requested her to return the extra amount via Google Pay. Later, the complainant transferred ₹18,000 through Google Pay, resulting in her being defrauded.

The investigation revealed that the suspect was residing in Jurhara village, Rajasthan. On August 8, 2024, a police team was dispatched to Rajasthan and utilizing technical and local assistance, the team conducted a successful operation and arrested the accused.

Read Also
Mumbai: 55-Year-Old Thane Man Loses ₹71 Lakh In Stock Trading Fraud
article-image

During the interrogation, the accused confessed the crime. The accused was charged under sections 419 and 420 of the IPC, along with sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. The accused was produced before the court and was granted police custody till August 16.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2021 Pune Woman Death: Minister Sanjay Rathod in Trouble Again? Her Father Seeks Hearing in HC

2021 Pune Woman Death: Minister Sanjay Rathod in Trouble Again? Her Father Seeks Hearing in HC

Mumbai Crime: 17-Year-Old Boy Dies After Attacked With Sword In Govandi's Shivaji Nagar ; Drug...

Mumbai Crime: 17-Year-Old Boy Dies After Attacked With Sword In Govandi's Shivaji Nagar ; Drug...

Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested In Rajasthan For Defrauding Woman Of ₹18,000 Via Google Pay;...

Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested In Rajasthan For Defrauding Woman Of ₹18,000 Via Google Pay;...

Mira-Bhayandar: Kashigaon Police Arrest 48-Year-Old MBMC Ticket Inspector For Alleged Rape; Under...

Mira-Bhayandar: Kashigaon Police Arrest 48-Year-Old MBMC Ticket Inspector For Alleged Rape; Under...

Mumbai Court Orders Reinvestigation Into BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya's Alleged ₹57 Crore...

Mumbai Court Orders Reinvestigation Into BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya's Alleged ₹57 Crore...