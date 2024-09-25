Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Arthur Road Jail Inmate Dies At JJ Hospital While Awaiting Trial For POCSO Case

Tragic loss: 22-year-old inmate passes away at JJ Hospital while awaiting trial | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 22-year-old inmate at Arthur Road Jail, identified as Arif Qureshi, died on Tuesday afternoon at JJ Hospital. Qureshi was arrested in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case.

According to the NM Joshi Marg police, Qureshi had been experiencing health issues for several days before his death. The jail superintendent notified the police about Qureshi’s deteriorating condition, prompting authorities to take him to JJ Hospital on Sunday.

Upon arrival at the hospital, doctors assessed Qureshi’s condition and determined that he needed to be admitted due to the seriousness of his health issues. Despite receiving medical treatment since Sunday, Qureshi showed no signs of improvement, according to police reports. His condition continued to decline, and by Monday night, it had worsened significantly.

Tragically, Qureshi passed away on Tuesday afternoon, with hospital staff informing the police of his death. His family was notified of the unfortunate news and arrived at the hospital by Tuesday evening.

Authorities revealed that Qureshi had been remanded to judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail and was awaiting hearings in court related to his case. The NM Joshi Marg police station has registered a case of accidental death and is now investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.