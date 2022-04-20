Mumbai: 22 days of high tide this monsoon; rains scheduled to be normal this year

Monsoon is scheduled to be normal this year and will hit the city as usual in June. The BMC said it has started desilting city’s drains and improving the condition of roads. However, despite proclaimed preparedness, the city will be at greater risk this year with a high tide on 22 days when sea levels are expected to rise beyond 4.5 metre. Last monsoon, the city witnessed a rise in sea levels for 18 days.

As per civic data, the highest tide of 4.87 metres is expected on June 16 and July 15, around 1.35 pm and 1.22 pm, respectively. Tide levels above 4.5 metres are dangerous as they can result in heavy flooding, if coupled with heavy showers in low-lying areas. In June, the city will witness rising sea-levels from June 13-18, July 13-18, August 11-15 and September 9-13.

Further, a high-level meeting was conducted at the BMC headquarters on monsoon preparedness and was attended by additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide who heads the Mumbai Suburban District Disaster Management Authority, additional municipal commissioner and Mumbai city District Disaster Management Authority chairperson Dr Sanjeev Kumar, additional municipal commissioner (projects) P Velarasu, Mumbai suburb collector Nidhi Chaudhary, all assistant commissioners of 24 civic wards and deputy commissioners. All officers were directed for effective implementation of preventive measures to keep the city flood-free.

During the meeting, various matters related to disaster management were reviewed. Dangerous trees, dilapidated buildings and landslide prone areas have always been a matter of concern in this season. So, to ensure the safety of citizens, all departments concerned have been ordered to take necessary precautions.

Directions have also been issued to the garden department to finish tree trimming ahead of the rains. Considering incidents of landslides in the past years, directions have been issued to construct security walls wherever required. Similarly, ward officers were told at the meeting to follow prescribed procedures for dilapidated buildings to avoid untoward incidents during monsoon.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:56 AM IST