Mumbai: 21-year-old stabs married woman for rejecting his proposal the second time

Borivali: In Shimpoli area, Borivli East, on Monday, a man stabbed a 21-year-old woman and her sister for rejecting his marriage proposal for the second time.

According to the police, Atul Kanojia claimed that he had fallen in love with Namrata Nate three years back, he had also sent her family a marriage proposal. Namrata and her parents had rejected the proposal. Namrata got married to someone else this year in May.

On Monday, while Namrata was on a post-lunch walk, Kanojia approached and proposed her again. As soon as Nmarata refused, he stabbed her hands. The victim’s sister Ankita Chile, 23, came running to save her but Kanojia attacked her too, they added.

The victims’ parents also came rushing after hearing the commotion. They caught hold of the accused but he fled as soon as he got the chance.

The parents rushed to Borivali police station to file a complaint, the police sent Namrata to Shatabdi Hospital.

Namrata was hospitalised for a surgery of her elbows that sustained serious injuries to be performed later. Her sister was discharged as she had suffered a minor injury in her back.

The police then registered an FIR and nabbed Kanojia within hours. They booked him under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.