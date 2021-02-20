Mumbai: 2021 begins with fewer crimes against women, online frauds

While Mumbaikars have been saddened about the spread of Covid-19 and job losses, the new year has brought something for the citizens to cheer about. An analysis of crimes registered in Mumbai in January 2021 as compared to January 2020 has revealed that there is a decline in the number of reported cases of crimes against women as cases of rape and molestation have come down. Also, cyber-crime cases have also shown a diminishing trend. However, there has been a spike in the number of reported cases of murder, extortion, and motor vehicle thefts.

According to the statistics, 461 cases of crime against women were registered in January 2021, of which 266 cases have been detected as compared to 515 cases registered, of which 336 cases were detected in January 2020. Further analysis of the statistics revealed that 75 cases of rape were registered in January 2021, of which 49 cases were detected, as compared to January last year where 80 cases were registered of which 60 cases were detected. Cases of rape on minors however have seen an increase with 42 cases registered in January 2021 as compared to 36 cases in January 2020. Molestation cases registered in January 2021 were 169, as compared to 223 cases registered in January 2020.

The statistics also revealed that 12 cases of murder were registered in January 2021 as compared to 7 cases registered in January last year. All the murder cases registered in January 2021 were detected. In January 2021, the number of extortion cases registered was 31, as compared to 25 cases registered in January last year. The number of motor vehicle thefts registered in January 2021 was 325 as compared to 246 cases registered in January last year.

In January 2021, the number of cyber-crime cases registered in Mumbai was 235, as compared to 322 cases registered in January last year. The detection of cyber-crime cases has continued to be a challenge for the police, statistics revealed. In January 2021, only 17 cases were detected and in January last year, 27 cases were detected.

"Cases of phishing, sending obscene emails, creating fake social media profiles, and debit/credit card frauds have come down this year as compared to last year. We have been creating awareness through our social media platforms against cyber-crimes. With lifting lockdown some crimes have increased, but we have strengthened our vigil and patrolling in the city to curb street crimes," said a senior police officer requesting anonymity.