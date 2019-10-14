Mumbai: 20-year-old man run over by train while crossing bridge over Vaitarna creek

On Sunday, a 20-year-old man was run over by a train while he was crossing bridge over Vaitarna creek.

According Mid-Day, the Palghar GRP has registered an accidental death report in the matter. The deceased has been identified as Pritam Patil, a resident of Vadhiv village, Palghar district. He used to do odd jobs at Safale to earn a living. This is the fifth such incident since April 1, wherein people have either been killed by a speeding train or thrown off the bridge by gusty winds.

A GRP officer told the Mid-Day, "The motorman of train number 12493 informed us that a person had been run over between Vaitarna and Safale railway stations. We immediately rushed a team from Safale to the spot from where the dismembered body of the youth was recovered. All the body parts were then sent to a primary health centre in Safale for post-mortem and later handed over to his father."