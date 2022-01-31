Mumbai: 2 teens held for hit-and-run that killed 2 on EEH

Mumbai: Two teens, one aged 18 and another a minor, were held late yesterday for a hit-and-run that killed two people who were waiting for a bus at Chunabhatti on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) around 8.15 am on Monday. The police said that the boys were speeding in a Hyundai Accent, with the minor driving the car, when it spun out of control and crashed into Everard Nagar bus stop.

A 55-year-old man, Babasaheb Kale, a resident of Vashi Naka who worked as a guard at a BMC pumping station in Chunabhatti, and another person whose identity wasn’t established at the time of going to press, suffered head injuries in the crash. They were rushed to the Sion Hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The boys fled from the accident spot but the police found the car in Kurla’s Nehru Nagar locality, its windshield smashed. The boys were also in the car. DCP (Zone 6) Krishna Kant Upadhyay said that two people have been detained and were being questioned.

The police said that the boys have been booked for causing death due to negligence and rash driving, besides sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:45 PM IST