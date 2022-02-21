Mumbai: 2 more held in loan scam

Mumbai: The city crime branch investigating a loan fraud case arrested two more persons taking the total number of accused arrested in the case to five. Last week crime branch unit 11 busted a gang for allegedly duping people after taking loan in their name without their knowledge.

So far crime branch has identified 17 people who had been duped by taking home or car loan in their name. The two who were arrested in Saturday are identifed as Vinod Yadav 37 and Sachin Patil, 39.

The two had allegedly supplied forge stamps and documents to the rest of gang members. The gang use to lure people with easy home or car loan offers and took their documents, they generally target those who don't file income tax returns sometimes the victim's were also promised share of the loan.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 09:01 AM IST