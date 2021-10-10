e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 03:07 PM IST

Mumbai: 2 more held for gangraping woman onboard Pushpak Express in Kalyan area

A total of 7 people have been arrested in the case so far.
ANI
Mumbai: 2 more held for gangraping woman onboard train in Kalyan area | Unsplash

Mumbai Railway Police on Sunday arrested two more persons in connection with an alleged gang-rape of a woman onboard Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express.

A total of seven accused in the case have been arrested in the case so far, while the search for one is still underway.

"Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested two more persons in connection with the gang-rape of a woman on board the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express in Kalyan area of Mumbai. A total of 7 people have been arrested in the case so far," Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid said.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 03:07 PM IST
