Mumbai: 2 held while running away after stealing oil tanker full of base oil to Gujarat | representative pic

Mumbai: The Wadala police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly stealing an oil tanker which had 25,000 litre of base oil that was parked near the BPT Hospital gate.



The incident happened on Feb 2, during the early hours of morning and immediately after the complainant, Lalchand Gupta, 67, noticed the oil tanker being missing, he approached the police and lodged a complaint against an unknown person.

Tanker and oil worth Rs 22L



The said oil tanker was freshly filled with base oil, which is mostly used in automotive products including engine oils, gear lubricants and greases. The 25,000 litre had cost Rs. 17,80,421 to Gupta, while the oil tanker was worth Rs. 4,50,000 - total worth Rs. 22,30,421.



The police subsequently initiated the investigation by forming a team of four police officers, including one detection officer.



They started scanning the footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, starting from the spot from where the oil tanker went missing. The skilled accused, somehow, managed to unlock the vehicle and then drove it from the spot.



Looking at the footage, the police scanned through almost 70 to 75 cameras that were majorly in the highways of the city, and the neighbouring areas including Nashik Bypass, Mulund Toll Naka, Bhiwandi. Somewhere in Bhiwandi, the police spotted the stolen vehicle and then started from Wadala to follow the vehicle's movement. In the spot where they found the vehicle, in Dugad Phata, in Bhiwandi, they started looking at nearby CCTVs and finally spotted the suspected accused nearby a local hotel. The police checked with the staff of the hotel and found that the suspects had a meal there for which they paid online.

Accused are Ghatkopar residents

Using their details from the made payment, the police, using the technical investigation, started tracing them. The cyber team informed them that they are currently on the move, towards Valsad in Gujarat.



Following their location, the police managed to spot them and arrest them, with the stolen vehicle.



They are identified as Dashrath Devnarayan Yadan, 34, and Arman Ali Siddiquie, 20, both residents of Ghatkopar, and drivers by profession.



They were then brought to the Wadala police station, after they confessed their crimes.



A case has been registered against both the accused for theft under the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Locals loot edible oil as tanker overturns near Sardarpur

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)