Mumbai: 2 held by NCB for trying to smuggle Rs 50L worth contraband to Australia

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai officials have arrested two persons on Saturday and have busted a network of syndicate that was allegedly instrumental in smuggling of contraband abroad. The accused persons have been arrested on charges of allegedly attempting to smuggle a consignment of charas worth Rs 50 lakh to Australia. The seized drugs concealed in a special cavity made inside a water purifier. This network is suspected to have sent many such types of parcels in the past, agency officials claimed.



The arrested suspects have been identified as Nalasopara resident BK Yadav and Dhule resident SA Pingle.



According to the NCB, on the basis of specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai had seized 4.880 kilograms of Charas on Friday from the office of a courier company situated at MIDC in Andheri (E). The seized drugs were concealed in a special cavity made inside a water purifier. The parcel was destined to Australia. Further, follow up action resulted in the interception of the consignor Yadav and courier agent Pingle by the NCB officials on Saturday.



"Yadav is a big drug peddler and has been involved in drug trafficking for a long time. He had been frequently exporting high quality hashish and charas to Canada. Pingle too had been involved in drug trafficking for over four years. Pingle used to send parcels without verification of identity of the consignor and had also sent parcels on many occasions in the past on the instructions of the main receiver based in Canada. Fake identity was used by the consignor to ship the parcel through courier. This network has sent many such types of parcels in the past. The kingpin had created layers in the delivery network and used to receive money for shipment through hawala channels from Canada ," said an NCB official.



The NCB has registered an offence in connection with the said case and are probing further. "We are probing from where the accused persons used to source the contraband and who is the receiver in Australia. We are also investigating if more people are connected with this network," the official said.