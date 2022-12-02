Mumbai: 2 get jail in separate molestation cases

Mumbai: Gym instructor held for molesting neighbour | File Photo

A railway court at the CSMT has sentenced two men–a 35-year-old to six months in jail and a 52-year-old to two months of rigorous imprisonment–in separate cases of molesting women in a suburban local and outside the CSMT, respectively.

The younger man, Gopi Boye, had made lewd gestures with his eyes and hands at a 21-year-old woman who was commuting to the Masjid railway station from the CSMT on July 21.

The incident happened when she was in the train's ladies compartment. Later, Boye, a hawker, entered the bogie and touched her shoulder. In the second case reported on January 14, the accused, Vishwajit Das, groped another 21-year-old woman when both of them were seated in a taxi. Das had approached the victim and offered to help her get a reserved ticket. The Nalasopara resident then asked the woman to take a taxi to another location to get the ticket confirmed.

He touched her inappropriately as soon as they entered the vehicle. Das was arrested four months after the incident. In both these cases, the women lodged the complaint at the CSMT railway police station under the Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Both the cases were heard by Metropolitan Magistrate VP Kedar. A fine of Rs 5,000 has been slapped on Das, while Boye was ordered to pay Rs 500. In default of paying the amount, the latter would have to serve another 15 days of rigorous imprisonment.