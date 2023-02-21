e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: 2 forest officials arrested by ACB while accepting whiskey bottle bribe

The complainant who did not wish to give the bribe approached the ACB and complained against the accused person.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 2 forest officials arrested by ACB while accepting whiskey bottle bribe | Photo: Representative Image
Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have arrested two forest department officials for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 and a bottle of whiskey from the employee of a developer for discharging their official duty, agency officials informed on Tuesday.

The accused public servants have been identified as Vijay Dhuri (33) and Vishnu Sangle (55).

Bribe demanded for panchnama & NOC of a land

According to the ACB, the complainant works as a manager with a developer and his employer's work of getting panchnama done for procuring an NOC for a land was pending at forest department office in Wada, Palghar District.

"In order to get the panchnama done Dhuri had demanded Rs 10,000 and a bottle of whiskey from the complainant. Dhuri had asked the complainant to get the whiskey bottle immediately and Sangle had encouraged Dhuri in demanding a bribe," the agency claimed in a statement.

The complainant who did not wish to give the bribe approached the ACB and complained against the accused person. The ACB officials then conducted a trap and caught Dhuri and Sangle red-handed while accepting the whiskey bottle at the forest department office in Wada on Tuesday.

