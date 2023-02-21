Mumbai: 2 forest officials arrested by ACB while accepting whiskey bottle bribe | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have arrested two forest department officials for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 and a bottle of whiskey from the employee of a developer for discharging their official duty, agency officials informed on Tuesday.



The accused public servants have been identified as Vijay Dhuri (33) and Vishnu Sangle (55).

Bribe demanded for panchnama & NOC of a land



According to the ACB, the complainant works as a manager with a developer and his employer's work of getting panchnama done for procuring an NOC for a land was pending at forest department office in Wada, Palghar District.



"In order to get the panchnama done Dhuri had demanded Rs 10,000 and a bottle of whiskey from the complainant. Dhuri had asked the complainant to get the whiskey bottle immediately and Sangle had encouraged Dhuri in demanding a bribe," the agency claimed in a statement.



The complainant who did not wish to give the bribe approached the ACB and complained against the accused person. The ACB officials then conducted a trap and caught Dhuri and Sangle red-handed while accepting the whiskey bottle at the forest department office in Wada on Tuesday.

