Mumbai: 2 Brothers Arrested For Duping Borivali Family Under Pretext Of Child's Modelling Photoshoot

Representational Image |

Mumbai: Borivali Police arrested two brothers with multiple criminal backgrounds for allegedly duping a woman by luring her into a fake modelling opportunity for her 10-year-old daughter. The accused, Jaikishan Omprakash Singh and Bhagatsingh Omprakash Singh, were arrested from the Malpa Dongri area in Andheri, near Vasant Hotel.

Details On The Fraud

The case began when Charmi Parekh, a Borivali resident, lodged a complaint after falling victim to the scam. Parekh, whose husband works in the stock market, had previously arranged a professional photoshoot for their daughter and submitted the pictures to various modelling agencies. On 26 March 2025, she received a call from a man identifying himself as Jaikishan Singh. He claimed her daughter had been selected for a high-profile photoshoot with a reputed clothing brand.

To proceed, Jaikishan demanded several payments, citing charges for processing, clothing, studio access, courier services, and other expenses. He assured Parekh that all expenses would be reimbursed post-shoot. Trusting the offer, she transferred Rs 28,547 through online payment.

On 19 April, Parekh and her daughter arrived at the designated location, Film City in Goregaon, only to find no photoshoot arranged. Repeated attempts to contact Jaikishan failed, as his phone was switched off. Realising the fraud, she filed a complaint at Borivali Police Station.

Acting swiftly, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act. A detailed investigation led them to the accused’s hideout in Andheri. Upon interrogation, the brothers confessed to the scam. Further inquiry revealed that Jaikishan and Bhagatsingh are habitual offenders with several cases against them across Maharashtra.

Both Brothers Booked In Several Crimes

Jaikishan has a murder case registered in Dapoli (Ratnagiri) from 2023 and other charges, including robbery across Sangameshwar, MIDC, and Andheri police stations. Bhagatsingh faces charges in Meghwadi, MIDC and Andheri for drug offences, embezzlement and cyber fraud.

Cops also discovered that the bank accounts used in this scam were involved in similar frauds registered in Nhava Sheva (Navi Mumbai), Rachakonda (Telangana), Coimbatore and Tambaram (Tamil Nadu), as per data from the National Cybercrime Portal.

Both accused have been remanded to police custody. Borivali Police are now probing deeper to determine whether the duo is part of a larger cyber fraud syndicate operating across state lines.