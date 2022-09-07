Mumbai: 2 arrested by CGST in two separate cases of ITC fraud

Photo: Representative Image

The Central Goods & Services Tax (CGST) officials in two separate cases of Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraud have arrested directors of two private companies.

According to the CGST, Navi Mumbai, they arrested a Director of M/s Robosteel Trading Pvt. Ltd for allegedly illegally availing and utilising fake ITC of Rs 182 crore on bogus invoices of Rs 1075 crore. The arrested accused has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the magistrate on Wednesday.

In another case, officers of CGST Mumbai South Commissionerate arrested the Director of M/s.Techno Satcomm India Pvt Ltd. on Tuesday, for allegedly passing on fake ITC of Rs 27.8 crore on the strength of bogus invoices issued for Rs 142 crore. The accused person was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the court.