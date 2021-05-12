Mumbai: 19-year-old youth arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Oshiwara

Mumbai: A 19-year-old youth was held for allegedly sexually assaulting his neighbour's five-year-old daughter in Oshiwara on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the minor girl was alone at home while her mother was in the neighborhood. Accused was nabbed by people from the locality and handed to the police after the survivor informed that she was beaten on her legs and even felt pain on her private parts.

According to police, the incident occurred and came to light on Tuesday when the five-year-old girl was seen weeping in pain by her mother. Upon asking the reason, the minor told her mother that the uncle who lives on the same floor beat her up and complained of pain in her private parts. The mother immediately took her daughter to a doctor, who confirmed that she was sexually assaulted, following which a case was lodged against the teenager under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

While police began the search for the teen, who is jobless and had come to the city a month ago. He had gone into hiding after committing the crime. The locals who were also looking for the accused teen found him in the neighborhood and thrashed him in public before handing him over to the police.

During the investigation, the teen confessed to his crime and said that he was in desperation when he committed the offence. In two similar incidents in Oshiwara, minor girls were sexually assaulted in a similar manner in the last 30 days.