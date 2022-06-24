Mumbai: 19-year-old girl gets father arrested for attacking, injuring mother

Representative pic | Imagesbazaar

Mumbai: Fed up of her seeing her father constantly abuse her mother physically as well as mentally for years together, a 19-year-old girl finally had enough on Thursday after her father attacked her mother with a paper knife. On her own, the girl approached the police and got her father arrested on Thursday.

According to the Dahisar police, the accused has been identified as Firoz Mujawar (45), an employee with a fabrication unit who stays with his parents, wife Rahat (40) and daughter Rahija (19) in Ketkipada, Dahisar (east).

The police said that on Thursday afternoon, an argument erupted between Firoz and Rahat when he saw her using her cell phone. Firoz accused Rahat of always being glued to her phone and she answered him back, which made him even more furious.

“Firoz grabbed a paper cutter and attacked Rahat multiple times, inflicting deep cuts on her face, hands and torso. Rahija and her grandparents were present in the house at the time,” said an officer with the Dahisar police station.

Rahija subsequently rushed Rahat to a hospital in Mira Road, where she was surgically treated for over 30 cuts of varying intensity on her body. A furious Rahija then contacted the Dahisar police and told them that she wished to register a complaint against her father.

“We sent a team to the hospital and recorded statements from Rahat, Rahija and Firoz’s parents, after which we took Firoz in our custody. He was placed under arrest and charged with attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt under the Indian Penal Code,” the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Somnath Gharge added, “The complainant has told us that this is not the first time her father assaulted her mother, and that he would regularly attack her physically during domestic arguments.”

The police will be providing a counsellor to Rahat in case she needs one at a later date. Her condition is now said to be stable.