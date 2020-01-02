Mumbai: 19 held for attack on Congress office

Mumbai: Nineteen people were arrested for the attack on the Congress office here by ‘supporters' of party MLA Sangram Thopte who were protesting against his non- inclusion in the Maharashtra ministry, the police said on Wednesday.

The MLA, however, said it was not known whether they were his supporters, but said the act was condemnable and he accepted party's decision.

A group of workers, said to be Thopte's supporters, attacked the Congress Bhavan here on Tuesday. They shouted slogans against Congress leadership for not giving ministerial berth to Thopte, MLA from Bhor in the district and son of former minister Anantrao Thopte.

The police arrested 19 supporters of Thopte late Tuesday night for rioting and unlawful assembly, an official of Shivajinagar police station said. "We arrested 19 people who were involved in rioting, stone-pelting and vandalism. They were later released on bail," he said.

Thopte said identity of the culprits was not known. "I am sure they were Congress workers but they have not been identified, it is not ascertained if they were my supporters," he said.

There was disappointment among workers over his being left out of the ministry.