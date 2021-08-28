Mumbai: 18-year-old arrested for robbing, attacking auto driver at knifepoint in Andheri

The DN Nagar Police nabbed an 18-year-old man and sent a minor teen to the correctional home for allegedly assaulting and robbing an auto rickshaw driver in Andheri (W) in the wee hours of Thursday. Police said that the crime was detected within 24 hours and the stolen valuables were recovered from the accused duo. They were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for robbery and common intention.

According to the DN Nagar Police sources, the incident occurred at around 4 am on August 26, when the complainant, Rameshkumar Gupta, 40, an auto-rickshaw driver, was approached by three young men near Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri (W). In his statement, Gupta said, "The men asked if I can ferry them to the railway station, and I obliged. When the three-wheeler reached JP Road, the men held me tightly from behind and attacked me with a sharp weapon."

The auto driver sustained injuries on both his eyes as well as under the eyes, on his face and he was stabbed multiple times in the stomach. The accused men allegedly robbed Gupta of his valuables and then fled from the spot, while the auto driver managed to go to the civic-run Cooper hospital and get himself treated.

After receiving treatment for the injuries, Gupta approached DN Nagar Police and lodged a complaint. Considering the gravity of the situation, a team was formed to nab the accused and CCTV footage cameras of the spot, as well as those at JP Road, Gilbert Hill Road, Gaondevi and Link Road, were scrutinised to identify them.

Police received a tip-off that one of the accused men was to arrive at Ajmeri Masjid in Andheri (W) and a trap was laid accordingly. The 18-year-old Shahnawaz Mohd Salim Khan walked right into the trap and was nabbed by the police. Khan also led police to one of his accomplices, a 15-year-old boy, who too was taken into custody. During interrogation, the duo confessed to the crime and the stolen valuables was recovered.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 11:41 AM IST