Mumbai: 18-month-old boy drowns after falling into a swamp near Nerul gymkhana

In a shocking incident, on Sunday a one-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned after falling into a swamp near Nerul gymkhana.

According to the Hindustan Times, the one-and-a-half-year-old boy was identified as Aryan Ansari, who resided with his parents, Arif Sheikh, 45, and Mumtaz Sheikh, 39, in a shanty. Aryan fell into a pit of rainwater. The Nerul Police have said that the boy may have fallen into the pit, located close to his house while playing. At the time of the incident, Arif, a balloon-seller, and Mumtaz, a house help, were at work.

An officer told the leading that, the Sheikhs’ home is among the five to 10 illegal shanties located near Nerul Gymkhana and is surrounded by trees and overgrown shrubs. The boy was spotted by some kids, who was then rushed to hospital where the one-and-a-half-year-old was declared dead. The cops have registered an accidental death case.