Mumbai: 18 DCP rank officers transferred, seven reshuffled

At Least 18 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank officers have been transferred and posted in Mumbai on Thursday, seven DCPs who where posted in different zones have been reshuffled, according to an order issued by Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale on Wednesday.



As per the order, Saurabh Tripathi, DCP Protection who was holding additional charge of zone 2 has been given charge of Zone 2, DCP D S Swami was moved from Zone 12 to Zone 8 while DCP Manjunath Singe was moved from Zone 8 to Zone 9. DCP Somnath Gharge was moved from DCP Traffic Western Suburbs to Zone 12, DCP Yogesh Kumar Gupta was moved from Traffic South to HQ-2, DCP Geeta Chavan was moved from HQ-2 to Port Zone and DCP Shashikumar Meena was moved from Zone 1 to Local Arms Naigaon.





DCP Sunil Bhardwaj has been posted at Local Arms Division at Marol, Nitin Pawar as DCP (Traffic Western Suburbs), Pradnya Jedge as DCP (Traffic South), Mahesh Chimte as DCP Protection and Nilotpal as DCP Detection-1.



Meanwhile, DCP Hari Balaji has been transferred from Local Arms Division Naigaon to Zone 1 and DCP Mahendra Pandit from Port Zone to Special Task Force of Economic Offences.



DCPs who were given temporary posting were given permanent transfers as follows-- Shrikrishna Kokate at Local Arms division at Tardeo, Hemraj Rajput at Kole Kalina's Local Arms division, Raj Tilak Roushan at DCP Traffic Headquarter and Central suburbs and Sanjay Latkar as DCP Security.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 10:27 PM IST