Mumbai: 16-yr-old boy kills father in mother's defence in Kandivali East

A 16-year-old minor stabbed his father and slit his throat after the latter was thrashing the teen's mother in an inebriated condition. The incident took place at Samta Nagar in Kandivali East on Wednesday night when the deceased was attempting to attack his wife with a sharp knife. A case of murder has been registered against the minor teen and he has been booked under relevant charges.

Police said that the incident occurred on Wednesday night when deceased, Ajay Shirke, 46, a painter, who was an alcoholic, was thrashing his wife and hurling abuses at her. Shirke, who lived in the Chikhalwadi area of Kandivali East, stayed with his wife Minakshi, 45, son Karan, 20 and a 16-year-old son. According to the complainant, Minakshi, her husband was an alcoholic, who had been abusing her for over 20 years, often turning violent.

"Things often went out of hand when my husband physically assaulted me over nothing, which did not go down well with my sons. They tried to reason with their father on multiple occasions, but to no avail," said Minakshi, in her statement to the police. On Wednesday evening, when Shirke returned home from work, he was evidently in an inebriated condition and had brought more liquor for consumption.

After a daily fix of alcohol, Shirke began abusing Minakshi, following which their teenage son tried to intervene and stop. When the 16-year-old boy pushed his father and hit him with a hammer, Shirke fell to the ground and Minakshi went to rescue him. Shirke, however, in an inebriated condition, picked up a kitchen knife and tried to attack Minakshi, following which her teen son snatched the knife and stabbed him in the neck before slitting his throat.

Police said, Minakshi collapsed due to shock and was brought back to consciousness by Karan, who later took his minor brother to Samta Nagar police station. The teen surrendered himself and confessed to his crime. The police rushed to the spot and took Shirke to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Meanwhile, the 16-year-old boy was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 08:23 PM IST