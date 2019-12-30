Mumbai: 14,518 trees put to its mercy by BMC

As a standard rule, whenever a tree removal or transplantation proposal is approved by the BMC Tree Authority committee, it has to issue a public notice to hear objections, if any, from quarters concerned. "The figures are shocking.

Why can't the authority do its work for the very purpose it has been set-up. The job of a tree authority is to see how to protect the existing trees, not destroying it," he said.

"The BMC claims in lieu of one tree, two new trees are planted. But, have you seen 28,000 new trees being planted?," he asked.

Yashwant Jadhav, Shiv Sena group leader and Tree Authority member, told FPJ: "We always raised objections in tree cutting proposals. Only for projects which are of people's benefits we supported."

He went on to claim that most of the proposals are approved in tree authority due to the support from BJP and other parties.

According to Zoru findings, the 14,518-odd trees proposed to be removed are mostly for nullah widening, road widening work, and a private building construction for which the developer has sought permission.

Interestingly, BMC has also proposed about 300 trees to be removed at different places for the ongoing green cycle track project.

Bhathena said it is sad that for a 'green' cycle track project, trees need to be felled. "Why should a track be straight after all. Trees on cycling path will only add to fun and enthusiam."

Abhijit Samant, BJP Andheri West corporator and a tree authority member, raised doubts about the numbers claimed by Zoru. "It's a known fact that due to the Bombay High Court stay no proposal could be passed by the tree authority until the appointment of experts and tree authority meetings were postponed for a long time. A

lso, every month, only one meeting of tree authority is held. That means 14 meetings, and in every meeting only five to seven proposals were there, not even ten. So how 906 ads been issued in one year is not clear.

Also, BMC Commission has a discretionary power to allow removal of trees less then 25 but I do not feel the commissioner too have allowed or approved so many tree removal proposals under special powers," he said.

Activist and advocate Godfrey Pimenta commented: "Under the Green Army initiative of the state government, the BMC aimed to plant 33 crore saplings in five years. But sadly, it ended up planting only 5,000-odd trees."

BMC Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi, when asked by FPJ, said he will verify the claims made by the activist. He also stated that in last six months after he took charge, except metro and Hindustan storm water drain, no additional trees removal proposals were permitted.