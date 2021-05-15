Mumbai: 1,447 new Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, 62 more deaths

There has been a 13 per cent drop in the number of daily coronavirus cases in Mumbai on Saturday, with 1,447 new infections and 62 Covid-19 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 6,87,152, with 14,200 fatalities till now. Meanwhile, the doubling rate of the cases has increased to 213 days, while the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.32 per cent.

However, the Covid-19 recovery rate of the city has touched 92 per cent, with 2,333 patients being recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 6,34,315 so far.

Maharashtra also witnessed a drop in daily corona cases on Saturday, with 34,848 new infections and 960 Covid-19 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 53,44,063, with 80,512 deaths so far. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has touched 89 per cent, with 59,073 patients being recovered and discharged across the state, increasing the count to 47,67,053.

According to the state authorities, the lowering of figures has helped in reducing the load on the health infrastructure like hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators as well as various medicines which were scarce for the last couple of weeks.

In Mumbai, hospitals said regular and even oxygen beds are freeing up but the demand for ICU beds remains high. Dr Balkrishna Adsul, dean of Seven Hills Hospital, said admissions have halved compared to April, when there would be 200-220 admissions daily.

“But the out and inflow of ICU patients is the same. Most are referrals from private hospitals who come here after exhausting their funds. One worrying sign has been deaths in young people. We are seeing deaths in them after staying in hospital for 2-3 weeks,” he added.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) said that cases have come down this week. “We have seen the new cases stabilising in 19 districts across the state. The numbers will come down further in the next 15 days. The stabilisation will be replicated across the other districts too in the coming days,” he added.