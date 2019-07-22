Mumbai: 14 girls rescued from Andheri bar

Mumbai: Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch rescued 14 bar girls from Night Lovers Bar and Restaurant in Andheri. The bar was raided on the wee hours of Sunday, caught 25 people, including staff and customers and seized `46,430.

Acting on a tip-off, ANC officials raided Night Lovers Bar and Restaurants, rescued 14 girls and took 25 people, including manager, cashier, six stewards and 15 customers into custody. The bar girls were allowed to go while the rest were handed over to the MIDC police.

The ANC police registered a case under IPC sections for obscene acts and songs (294), abettor present when offence is committed (114), common intention (34) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurant & Bar Rooms and the Protection of Dignity of Women Act.