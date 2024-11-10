 Mumbai: 14 Dogs Found Dead, Dumped Inside Gutter In Kandivali; Watch Video
Residents and animal lovers demand justice for the 14 dogs who were discovered dead in a gutter in Kandivali, sparking outrage and calls for action against animal cruelty.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
The14 dogs were found dead and dumped in a gutter | Instagram

A horrifying incident came to light in Kandivali West, Outside Mangalmayi Building, Sainagar Kandivali West 14 dogs were found dumped in a gutter, their lives tragically taken. The conditions in which they were found are heartbreaking and raise serious concerns about how they were treated before their deaths. Heena Lambachiya, a dog lover and resident of Kandivali posted a video on Instagram platform about it. 

In the video, she stated, 'The dogs deserve more than this. We may never know their names or their stories but their caregivers do, but we do know they did not deserve to suffer. It is hard to understand how anyone could cause such pain to innocent creatures, but now it is up to us to raise our voices, demand justice, and fight against the ones who are accountable for this.' She tagged the dog lover police officer Sudhir Kudalkar and his Pal Foundation. The FIR is being registered by the Kandivali police. 

Sudhir Kudalkar, a dog-loving police officer, stated, "The incident occurred on Friday, and the residents learned about it on Saturday. A few dogs were killed very cruelly, with the accused cutting their legs."

