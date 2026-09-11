Mumbai 13/7 Triple Blast Case: Special MCOCA Court Grants Bail To Accused After 15 Years As Undertrial

Saddam Khan gets bail in the 13/7 Mumbai serial blasts case after the court cited prolonged incarceration and trial delay | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 11, 2026: The special MCOCA court has on Friday granted bail to Saddam Khan, who is being prosecuted for his role in 13/7 serial blast case. He has been granted bail on the grounds of delay in conclusion of trial.

The special judge Satyanarayan Navander, while granting bail to Khan, considered the previous orders wherein other accused were granted bail on the grounds of delay in progress of the trial.

Bail Plea Cites Trial Delay

The bail plea was filed by Khan's lawyer Sharif Shaikh, primarily on the grounds of delay and also that other accused have been granted bail considering that the delay in conclusion of trial.

The plea was opposed by the prosecution, contending that there is ample material against the applicant, including the confessional statements, CCTV footage and other scientific evidence collected during investigation.

Besides, the prosecution claimed that after the previous order, a considerable number of witnesses have been examined.

Court Notes Prolonged Incarceration

The court, however, said that, "The principal objection of the prosecution is that after passing of the said order, the trial has further progressed and 236 witnesses have now been examined, leaving only a few witnesses to be examined."

"Undoubtedly, the progress of the trial deserves due appreciation. However, this circumstance by itself cannot obliterate the fact that the applicant has already undergone nearly fifteen years of incarceration as an undertrial prisoner. The constitutional consideration regarding prolonged deprivation of personal liberty remains unchanged," the court said, granting bail to Khan.

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13/7 Blasts Killed 27

On July 13, 2011, three bomb blasts occurred at Opera House, Zaveri Bazar and Dadar, resulting in the death of 27 persons and injuries to 127 others. The probe was later handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Khan is accused of having played a key role in the case.

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