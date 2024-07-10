 Mumbai: 1,200 Academicians Rally Against TISS Staff Cuts, Highlight Women’s Studies Crisis
Mumbai: 1,200 Academicians Rally Against TISS Staff Cuts, Highlight Women’s Studies Crisis

The statement urges the government and the UGC to find a long-term solution by promoting critical disciplines like Women’s Studies

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
TISS | File

Mumbai: Around 1,200 academicians have issued a statement expressing concern over the termination of faculty and staff at the Tata Institute of Social Science’s Advanced Centre for Women’s Studies.

About The Termination Of Faculty & Staff

The staffers were dismissed along with more than 100 contractual employees last month. While the latter were reinstated, there’s no clarity about the future of the departments’ teachers and staff.

The statement urges the government and the UGC to find a long-term solution by promoting critical disciplines like Women’s Studies

