Mumbai: 12-14 age group to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at schools

Due to a poor response to the vaccination drive for those aged 12-14, the BMC has decided to collaborate with NGO Project Mumbai by setting up camps in schools. To avail of this free facility, schools have to write to highschoolvaccination@gmail.com with details of the number of eligible students.

The vaccines will be provided by the BMC, while Project Mumbai’s team of doctors, nurses, volunteers and ambulances supported by the local ward office, will ensure the vaccination. In the first phase, the drive will kick off in BMC schools, immediately followed by private schools that write for support.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “Most of the schools are in the middle of exams, but we are expecting a good response as soon as the exams are over.”

Shishir Joshi, CEO and founder of Project Mumbai, said, “Our effort is to ensure all children get vaccinated as early as possible and to get the city healthy and back on its feet. In a similar effort, we have organised camps in collaboration with the BMC at schools for those aged 15 and above, which received a very good response. We have reached out to schools and the drive will begin from Wednesday.”

It was Project Mumbai that started door-to-door vaccination for the homebound after the Bombay High Court permitted it in Maharashtra. Similarly, the vaccination for colleges within campuses as well as vaccination for the less privileged, including both doses for 4,000-plus inmates of Arthur Road prison and Byculla, has been conducted by this NGO.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 06:54 AM IST