Mumbai: 100 modified silencers crushed under road roller by traffic cops; see pics

Mumbai: In a crackdown against modified silencers which causes noise pollution, the Mumbai Traffic Police had initiated a special drive in the Bandra traffic division against motorists with modified silencers and seized over 100 motorcycles. As a good gesture, police asked the motorists to claim their vehicles after getting the original silencers, only to later crush the modified ones with a road roller, sending a strong message to the bikers.

According to police, under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyanarayan Choudhary and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Traffic and Headquarter) Raj Tilak Roushan, a special team from the Bandra Traffic Division was constituted to tap on the motorcycles with modified silencers. Subsequently, the police began checking bikes such as Royal Enfield, Pulsar among other bikes.

The police said that they have been receiving complaints from residents in different areas about bikers using modified silencers in their bikes and moving at high speeds in residential areas. Meanwhile, police will be also conducting a meeting with the bike showroom owners, advising them to make customers understand not to make any modifications after purchasing the bikes.

DCP Raj Tilak Roushan said, "The senior citizen and patients in the hospitals are badly affected due to the heavy noise and the pollution caused by it. After giving the bikers a chance, we returned the bikes by asking them to bring the original silencers. Meanwhile, we kept the modified silencers and crushed them under the road roller."

The traffic police had also taken fines from the violators for silencer modification, added the official, wherein action under section 198 of the Motor Vehicle Act was initiated. Police have also appealed to the citizens to remove the modified silencers and keep away from noise pollution in the city. After the successful stint of this special drive in Bandra traffic division, it will be initiated across the city, said a senior traffic police official.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 07:45 PM IST